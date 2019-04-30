SJW Group (SJW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SJW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SJW Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SJW Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

