Sitrin Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 35,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 838,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,201,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $204.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,005.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

