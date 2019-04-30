Simon Property Group (SPG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-12.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.48.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $173.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,716. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $152.50 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a market weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

