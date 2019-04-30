SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0812 on Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Bittrex. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $4,579.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.02996791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.44 or 0.04801929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.01370466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.01153902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00109331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.01123608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00302259 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00028162 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,518,353 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

