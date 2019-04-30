Shopify (SHOP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Shopify from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.45.

Shares of SHOP opened at $225.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $228.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after acquiring an additional 357,313 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,449,000 after buying an additional 674,648 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,312,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,671,000 after buying an additional 156,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,226,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

