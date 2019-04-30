SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,906.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $832,092.00 and $2,906.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.49 or 0.02992663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.04823385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.01379380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.01158633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00109176 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.01121016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00302175 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00028351 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

