Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.46.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

