Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We reach a price target of $98 after adjusting new corporate tax rate, cash, and other program updates. The price target is based on a sum-of-parts NPV-DCF ($63.1 HL + $3.6 relapsed sALCL+ $11.2 frontline PTCL + $17.6 platform + $2.6 cash). Key risks to achievement of our target price include trial failures, safety issues, regulatory delays, competition, and dilutive financing. Seattle Genetics Inc. April 26, 2019 H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO. EQUITY RESEARCH 2Seattle Genetics, Inc.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.45.

SGEN stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,944 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

