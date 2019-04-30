SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin comprises 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,871,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,871,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after buying an additional 283,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,931,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,784,000 after buying an additional 245,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,050,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,449,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 3,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,314. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $154,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,269. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/seabridge-investment-advisors-llc-has-4-11-million-stake-in-alexander-baldwin-inc-alex.html.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.