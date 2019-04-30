SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin comprises 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,871,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,871,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after buying an additional 283,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,931,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,784,000 after buying an additional 245,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,050,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,449,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 3,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,314. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.
In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $154,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,269. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.
