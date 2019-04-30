Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8,884.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,279,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,453,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.39.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

