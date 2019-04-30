Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGMO. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 80.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,550. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 23,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,945.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 373.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 156,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

