Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.63. 249,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,063. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $93.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $1.00. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total transaction of $1,278,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,318.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

