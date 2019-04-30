SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAGE. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.92.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.91. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $177.14.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 49,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $7,964,210.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,922,552.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Kanes sold 22,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,442,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,311 shares of company stock worth $26,760,654. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

