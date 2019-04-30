Ryder System (R) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. Ryder System also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.05-6.35 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. 28,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.89.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

