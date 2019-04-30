RWE (RWE) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.50 ($28.48).

RWE opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Monday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

