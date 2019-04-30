Rurelec (RUR) Trading Down 20.6%

Shares of Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) fell 20.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 746,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,222% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35.
About Rurelec (LON:RUR)
Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.
