Shares of Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) fell 20.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 746,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,222% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rurelec (RUR) Trading Down 20.6%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/rurelec-rur-trading-down-20-6.html.

About Rurelec (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.