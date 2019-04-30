RTI Surgical (RTIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. RTI Surgical has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.22 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 499,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.35. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RTI Surgical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 591,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of RTI Surgical worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/rti-surgical-rtix-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.