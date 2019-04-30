Royal Gold (RGLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold has completed a preliminary economic assessment on the Peak Gold project, which in turn presents a robust open pit mining operation with attractive economics. The resolution of the Voisey’s Bay Royalty dispute gives Royal Gold the exposure to a world-class operating asset. The company has outperformed the industry over the past year. Royal Gold remains focused on allocating its strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new business.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $86.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8,465.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $82,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,116,000 after acquiring an additional 831,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 52,558.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 581,827 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

