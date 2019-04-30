Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Acacia Mining (ACA) Price Target to GBX 160.90

Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 160.90 ($2.10) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

ACA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 214 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an add rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195.70 ($2.56).

Acacia Mining stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Acacia Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The company has a market cap of $574.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

