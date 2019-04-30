Rockwell Automation (ROK) Given New $214.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $214.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.71.

ROK opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,109,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,092,000 after purchasing an additional 918,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15,978.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 801,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 796,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $113,267,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 396.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

