Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,286,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 550,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $9,625,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,398,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 16,037,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,742 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $13,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 470,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 3,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,389. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $996.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

