Robert B. Harvey Sells 6,461 Shares of Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) insider Robert B. Harvey sold 6,461 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $229,946.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TRMK opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $149.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 70.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 509.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Trustmark by 4,283.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 141,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,645 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

