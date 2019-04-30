Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of RRTS stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.56. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported ($32.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($31.25). The company had revenue of $551.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.20 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 688.98% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors V. Lp Thayer sold 2,000,000 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott purchased 231,143,609 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $115,571,804.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. Elliott Management Corp boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932,372 shares during the quarter. Elliott Management Corp owned about 13.61% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

