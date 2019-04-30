Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 30th (CABO, CAL, CCOI, CDR, CHCT, CLDT, CLGN, CLGX, CMD, CMP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 30th:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,169.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collplant holdings Ltd is a regenerative medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs. It involved in developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets. It product pipeline include rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, Vergenix line of rhCollagen products includes a soft tissue repair matrix for treating tendinopathy and a wound repair matrix to promote a rapid optimal healing of acute and chronic wounds. Collplant holdings Ltd is based in NESS-ZIONA, Israel. “

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

