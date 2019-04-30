Republic Services (RSG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $77.73 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of RSG opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 5,480 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $437,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,102 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $330,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,581,097. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Republic Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,179,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after acquiring an additional 387,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 58,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

