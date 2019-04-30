Renault (RNO) PT Set at €58.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.29 ($91.03).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.