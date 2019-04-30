Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,304 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In other news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $137,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $394,202.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,897. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGA opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga-shares-bought-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.