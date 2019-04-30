Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11,967.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,673 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,706,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $171,132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Realty Income by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,672,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous may 19 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

