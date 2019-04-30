Raymond James Reaffirms Mkt Perform Rating for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Raymond James reiterated their mkt perform rating on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BDRBF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

