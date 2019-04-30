Raymond James Increases FirstService (FSV) Price Target to $85.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.98 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FirstService by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.