RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. RADCOM has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.45. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

