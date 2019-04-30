QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 902,343 shares of company stock worth $31,869,553. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

