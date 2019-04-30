Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $418,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,990,000 after purchasing an additional 423,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,996,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,352,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $788,351,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,876.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,201.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.45.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/quadrant-capital-group-llc-has-418000-position-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.