Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 8,085.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 205,687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 1.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,870,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,290,000 after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

SK Telecom stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

