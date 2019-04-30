Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive Inc Decreased by Analyst (SAH)

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $885.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,641,000 after acquiring an additional 189,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 24.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,338,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.