Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Cut by KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $82,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,412.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,663 shares of company stock worth $253,510 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 866.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 25.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

