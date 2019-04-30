Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (CSL)

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2019 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

CSL stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $438,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,298,583. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $2,498,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,224.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

