Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (T) Decreased by Analyst

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

AT&T stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

