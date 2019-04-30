Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners LP Reduced by B. Riley (SXCP)

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

SunCoke Energy Partners stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.59. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 1,451.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates in two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

