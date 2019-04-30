Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Sunday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSTR. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,156,157.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

