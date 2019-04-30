Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

NYSE:COF opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 203,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

