Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Anthem Inc (ANTM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $266.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a 1 year low of $219.96 and a 1 year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,846. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,322,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,481,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

