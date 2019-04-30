Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xilinx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Positive” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

XLNX opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xilinx by 12,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 629.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $376,918,000 after purchasing an additional 116,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after purchasing an additional 453,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $295,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

