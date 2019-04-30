Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Spotify Issued By SunTrust Banks (SPOT)

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spotify’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

Spotify stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $198.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,730,000 after buying an additional 2,388,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 166.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 76,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 120.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

