Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 786,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE PZN opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Pzena Investment Management, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/pzena-investment-management-inc-pzn-position-reduced-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.