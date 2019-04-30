PTC (PTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTC. Wedbush cut their price objective on PTC from $108.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $100.00 price objective on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $7,275,896.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 679,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,653,120.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $466,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,227 shares of company stock worth $12,263,593. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PTC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PTC by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in PTC by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in PTC by 22,755.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 760,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 757,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

