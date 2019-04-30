Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $500,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.91 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $1,550,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,810,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $8,654,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,044 shares of company stock worth $56,171,679. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $249.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

