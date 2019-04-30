PROS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,471 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,729% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PROS by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PROS by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.20. PROS has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PROS will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PROS to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PROS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PRO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/pros-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-pro.html.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.