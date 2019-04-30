PROS (PRO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PROS to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of PRO opened at $51.60 on Friday. PROS has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PROS will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

