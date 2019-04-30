ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

PRQR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.63. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 13.28.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

